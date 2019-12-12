MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The office of the Miami-Dade State Attorney says Village of El Portal Councilman Harold Eugene Mathis, Jr. has been charged with a number of felonies related to alleged thefts from his former employer.

Officials said on or about March 2, 2019, Mathis’ employment at a Miami law firm where he had worked as a paralegal, office manager came to an end.

When Mathis was allowed to return to the office to clear out his desk, one of the law partners noticed what appeared to be a law firm credit card statement in the box of Mathis’ personal items.

Upon closer inspection, officials said, it appeared a portion of the statement had been cut out of the document, potentially to alter the statement.

The state attorney’s office said a subsequent investigation revealed that 410 allegedly unauthorized purchases, amounting to over $22,000 of charges, fees, and interests, were made.

Officials said about 20 checks allegedly from the law firm’s business checking account were allegedly deposited into Mathis’ personal checking account between March 2017 and February 2019.

These checks amounted to over $23,000, allegedly appeared to have signatures that did not match the account’s genuine signatures, officials said.

The investigation also revealed that cash payments amounting to $1,900, made by a law firm client were never deposited to the firm’s account.

Mathis, Jr. is charged with:

• 1 count – Organized Schemed to Defraud, 2nd Degree Felony

• 1 count – Grand Theft, 2nd Degree Felony

• 14 counts – Grand Theft, 3rd Degree Felony

• 7 counts – Petit Theft, 1st Degree Misdemeanor

• 20 Counts – Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony

• 20 counts – Uttering a Forged Instrument, 3rd Degree Felony

“When a business is victimized by an alleged employee theft, it usually involves a breech of trust by a respected member of the business team,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “That perceived betrayal of personal trust is what amplifies the shock caused by the theft itself.”

Officials say the investigation into the Mathis’ activities continues.