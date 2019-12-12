MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s new hope for patients battling advanced breast cancer, coming from what doctors are calling two potential breakthrough drugs.
The first experimental drug, T-DXd, is able to bring chemotherapy directly to the cancer cells.
UCLA Health is currently conducting clinical trials of T-DXd and said more than 60 percent of their patients have experienced positive results.
The other drug, currently labeled, DS-8201, targets breast cancer that spreads to the brain.
“So this new drug works basically by selectively delivery high concentrations of chemotherapy directly to the cancer cell,” explained Dr. Ian Krop. “It’s essentially like a guided missile.”
The drug has been so successful that the FDA is now “fast tracking” its approval, which could come as early as 2020.
