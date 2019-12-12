MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of people lost almost everything when an apartment building went up in flames Wednesday night in Cutler Bay.

Nearly 60 people were left homeless after the fire erupted around 7 p.m. at the Le Club Apartments At Saga Bay, at SW 212th Street and 86th Avenue.

The fire appears to have started in the roof of the building where electrical work and repairs were being done.

Arriving fire crews found flames shooting the roof of the building.

“It was really, really, really dangerous, a real dangerous situation, a big, big high risk, really. The fire was a big fire, the flames going up really really high,” said Chad Geanpirre.

“There was a lot of fire on the roof. From what I understand it was the boarders and roofers were working on that particular roof. It was bad, a lot of fire, but the structure was intact and it basically hid the wood frame,” said Sam Nodsl.

Due to the intensity of the fire, a total of 26 crews were called out to battle the blaze. A number of other units were placed on stand-by.

“The truck companies had a tough time getting water on the fire, we had two tower ladders operating,” said Manuelo Jimenez, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“It took our aerial apparatus, our ladder trucks to get above the fire and make an aggressive-defensive attack to combat the fire,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“The fire detection systems, the smoke alarms notified all the people and all the residents were out on our arrival,” said Miller.

Twenty four units were destroyed or severely damaged. The Red Cross is trying to help those left homeless.