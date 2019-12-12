MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke bail for an associate of Rudy Giuliani who has ties to South Florida.

Prosecutors say Lev Parnas did not disclose a million dollars he received from a Russian bank in September. Bank records also show that same month he spent more than $70,000 on private air travel.

They say Parnas misled authorities about the extent of his assets when he was released from jail on $1 million bond – secured with $200,000 cash – and put under house arrest in Florida following his arrest in October. His lawyers asked the court earlier this month to loosen the restrictions by allowing him to leave his home during the day.

The government responded on Wednesday by telling a judge that the Ukraine-born Parnas should be put back behind bars because he “poses a significant risk of flight for several reasons, the chief among which are his considerable ties abroad and access to seemingly limitless sources of foreign funding.”

The defendant, “who is already charged with making false statements, appears to have made false or, at best, inconsistent and materially misleading statements … to the government about his assets and income,” the papers say.

Parnas and another man charged in the case, Igor Fruman, worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)