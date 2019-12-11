Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Bayfront Park is getting an environmentally friendly makeover.
More than 500 solar panels are being installed to harness power for events.
The panels are expected to generate more power than is typically needed for the average concert.
The installation will also double as a research hub to test a new kind of solar technology that can produce energy on both sides of the panel.
As part of the project, there will be a canopy structure and solar trees planted throughout the park.
