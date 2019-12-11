WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Bayfront Park is getting an environmentally friendly makeover.

More than 500 solar panels are being installed to harness power for events.

The panels are expected to generate more power than is typically needed for the average concert.

FPL says the panels will generate 250 kilowatts of clean energy. (Source: FPL)

The installation will also double as a research hub to test a new kind of solar technology that can produce energy on both sides of the panel.

As part of the project, there will be a canopy structure and solar trees planted throughout the park.

