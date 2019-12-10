



MIAMI(CBSMiami) – The UPS driver killed during a police shootout in Miramar will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Family members, friends, and fellow UPS workers gathered at the Vior Funeral Home in Miami on Monday to pay their respects to Frank Ordonez.

UPS workers around the country also pulled over at 5 p.m. and turned on their four-way flasher lights for a moment of silence to honor the 27-year-old father of two.

The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes.

Ordonez’s family said after the funeral, their work will begin to hold those accountable for his death.

Ordonez was held hostage by thieves who stole his UPS truck last Thursday after robbing a Coral Gables jewelry store leading police on a two-county chase. The wild ride met a violent end on Miramar Parkway when the two robbery suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

They were both killed as was Ordonez who was caught in the crossfire.

“Frank was such an amazing person. He was always there for you. He was there for everything. He was my brother and my best friend. He always wanted the best for me and he was always there for me,” said his 15-year-old sister, Genevie Merino. “I am never going to find someone like that ever again and I know he is one of a kind.”

Richard Cutshaw, 70, of Pembroke Pines was also killed. He was an innocent bystander struck by gunfire.

Cutshaw was described by neighbors as “the nicest guy,” who was about to retire.

CBS4 has confirmed that Ordonez’s family supporters are organizing several press conferences and what one family friend described as a countywide march questioning the force and tactics used by police to end the chase.