MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The driver of a speeding Tesla who ran a red light and crashed into a SUV, seriously injuring three people, pleaded guilty Monday in a deal that keeps him out of prison but also keeps him from driving for five years.

Jose Soto faced up to 15 years in prison if the case had gone to trial.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injuries in the crash that took place on October 21, 2018.

Soto’s driver’s license was revoked for five years, he must serve 2 years of community control, 3 years probation, 150 community service hours, and donate $1,000 to a victim’s compensation fund.

He also has to pay a fine, participate in a victim impact panel, and go to traffic school

According to authorities, Soto was going nearly 130 miles per hour on the MacArthur Causeway at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 21 when he ran a red light and crashed into the Infiniti SUV, which was operating as a Lyft vehicle, as it was legally making a U-turn on Fountain Street.

The Tesla T-boned the SUV nearly cutting it in half.

At top speed, police said, the Tesla was traveling at 128 miles per hour and at the moment of impact, after he pressed his brakes, it was 93 miles per hour.