MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade man has been sentenced to life in prison for savagely beating his roommate, a woman he met through Craig’s list.

Byron Mitchell was convicted of attempted murder in the attack earlier this year.

Police say he beat, choked and stabbed Danielle Jones in February 2016. She was left in a coma and has permanent brain damage.

At his sentencing hearing Monday, Jones tearfully told the judge that she can no longer sing and dance and struggles academically.

“I feel my life is destroyed. I don’t feel as pretty. The dreams I had since a little girl are gone now,” she said.

Mitchell’s lawyer argued for leniency saying he hadn’t been violent before, was bi-polar and had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mitchell asked to speak and then launched into a long monologue, never acknowledging what happened and at one point seemed to lecture Jones, telling her “don’t let a single incident hold you back.”

That prompted Jones to walk out of the courtroom.

She returned to hear the judge read the sentence of life in prison. Afterwards, she hugged her mother and said, “I didn’t expect it to turn out like this.

I’m grateful.”