MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida voters may be weighing in on whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21.
“Make It Legal Florida” has been canvassing the state for support.
Chairman Nick Hansen says they’ve reached a critical milestone to advance the ballot initiative.
“We have four surveys in the last six months that say over 65 percent of Florida voters want to have the ability to vote on this issue and want to have expanded access to cannabis for 21 and over,” he said.
He stopped by the CBS4 News studio to explain the pros of legalizing recreational marijuana and answer some of the questions critics have posed.
Watch his CBS4 News at 7 interview in the video player above.
