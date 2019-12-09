MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The men accused of killing Coral Springs firefighter Chris Randazzo back in October pleaded not guilty on Monday morning before a Broward County judge.
Torey Halston and Jose Garcia Romero appeared before a Broward judge to answer murder charges for Randazzo’s killing.
Randazzo was found shot in front of a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Hotel in the early morning hours.
Watching the two plead not guilty were Randazzo’s family and friends, who crowded the courtroom.
Prosecutors say the two were on the run from another robbery in Palm Beach County when they confronted Randazzo, who was walking home after a night out with friends.
A third person, Marco Rico accused of being the getaway driver has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder.
He will be sentenced in April.
