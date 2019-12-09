Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Defense attorneys for confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz are asking Broward County judge Elizabeth Scherer to delay his murder trial.
Attorneys for Cruz filed a motion to delay the trial, which is scheduled to begin on January 27, to give defense attorneys more time to prepare.
Cruz is awaiting trial for the mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Seventeen students and staff were killed in the shooting.
Judge Scherer is expected to make a decision on Tuesday.
