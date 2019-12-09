WESTON (CBSMiami) — A 12-year-old girl is under arrest for threatening to kill students at her middle school in Weston.
The girl was arrested Friday evening and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. She faces two counts of a written threat to kill and false reporting concerning a firearm.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a Falcon Cove Middle School student and her parent notified deputies Friday of a threat posted on Snapchat.
The Snapchat post included a death list with student names from Falcon Cove Middle School.
Another threat was posted to the social media site later Friday afternoon that indicated the students were not safe and that they would be killed on Monday.
BSO detectives from the Threat Management Unit and Real Time Crime Center were able to identify the source of the threats Friday evening. The 12-year-old girl, a student at Falcon Cove Middle School, confirmed she made the false threats.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Det. Versteeg or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
