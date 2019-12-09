These Miami-Based Pups Are Up For Adoption And In Need Of A Good HomeInterested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable pups up for adoption?

Miami's 5 Best Spots To Spend Big On Italian foodLooking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

New Miami Korean Spot, Soju Miami, Opens Its DoorsA new Korean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Soju Miami, is located at 322 N.W. 24th St.

Budget Apartments For Rent In Downtown MiamiAccording to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,791, compared to a $1,775 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

Top Spots To Buy Cookies In South FloridaTop notch cookies are a taste treat to savor. Whether you are looking for a batch of specialty cookies, a giant cookie or a cookie cake, it can generally be found in the South Florida area.

Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,700 Get You?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $1,700/month.