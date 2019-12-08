MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is back D.C. after making two South Florida stops.

As the keynote speaker of his first event, President Trump was greeted with applause and cheers by the close to 4,000 people gathered in Hollywood for the Israeli-American Council National Summit.

The president was praised for previous decisions supporting Israel, including recognizing Jerusalem as the capital and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“Donald J. Trump deserves our gratitude as proud Israelis, as proud Americans and as proud Jews no matter what our politics are,” said Miriam Adleson with the Israeli-American Council.

The president began by acknowledging the lives lost in the Pensacola Naval Base Attack.

“Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in this atrocity,” he said.

Then he turned toward touting his accomplishments and the current state of the country.

“Nearly 160 million Americans are working now. That’s the highest ever recorded in the history of our country. We’ve never had so many people. Unemployment has reached the lowest number in half a century. America is winning again. America is respected again. America is winning and respected like never before,” he said.

His address comes just a day after The US House of Representatives approved a resolution expressing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The president spoke for about 45 minutes. He touched on topics, including building the border wall, the military and fighting terrorism. He also affirmed his commitment to Israel moving forward.

“The friendship between our countries is essential to achieving a more safe, just and peaceful world,” Trump said. “That is why since the day I took office, I have stood firmly and proudly with the people of Israel.”

Trump also met with Florida Republicans at the Statesman’s Dinner in Aventura.