Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man at Art Basel apparently gave art lovers in Miami Beach the slip.
David Datuna ate the duct-taped banana that sold for six figures in front of a stunned crowd Saturday afternoon.
It turns out Datuna is a performance artist based out of New York.
CBS4 was told that someone’s quick-thinking saved the day when they just taped another banana to the wall.
Maurizio Cattelan’s work of art made headlines when the first two pieces were sold for $120,000.
One art lover said, “It’s mocking the art world. That’s what Maurizio Cattelan does.”
A third is being sold for $150,000.
You must log in to post a comment.