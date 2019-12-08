Filed Under:Art Basel, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man at Art Basel apparently gave art lovers in Miami Beach the slip.

David Datuna ate the duct-taped banana that sold for six figures in front of a stunned crowd Saturday afternoon.

It turns out Datuna is a performance artist based out of New York.

CBS4 was told that someone’s quick-thinking saved the day when they just taped another banana to the wall.

Maurizio Cattelan’s work of art made headlines when the first two pieces were sold for $120,000.

One art lover said, “It’s mocking the art world. That’s what Maurizio Cattelan does.”

A third is being sold for $150,000.

