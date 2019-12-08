Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police officers said they were forced to shoot a suspect during a chase that ended in Hollywood.
Police told CBS4 that officers tried to pull over a car when its passenger hung out the window with a gun.
They chased the car on Pembroke Road and on I-95 to Hollywood Boulevard.
“In the city of Hollywood, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and an officer was forced to take action, which included firing more than one shot,” explained Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.
Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. They also have another person in custody.
