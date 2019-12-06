Comments
PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/CNN) – An active shooter at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Escambia County is dead, according to WKRG, the CBS affiliate in Pensacola.
The base’s Facebook page posted an alert of an active shooter on Friday morning. The gates to the station have been “secured,” according to the post.
Five people were taken to Baptist Hospital.
Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.