



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – UPS is mourning the loss of a driver killed Thursday after being taken hostage by two armed robbers who got into a shootout with police in Miramar.

Friends of Frank Ordonez confirmed the news of his death to CBS4 News.

Ordonez’s brother, Roy, said he had been with UPS for five years.

According to the coworker, Thursday marked Ordonez’s first day as a driver after having completed his training.

The coworker said Ordonez was so excited to get going with his work.

While UPS did not mention Ordonez by name, they released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation.”

According to Ordonez’s Facebook page, he leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Local 804, a union that represents UPS workers in New York, have created a GoFundMe to help Ordonez’s family with funeral costs.

“A fellow UPS driver was the unfortunate victim of a hijacking, resulting in a tragic death. Let’s help Frank Ordoñez’s family in this tragic time and show some support from Local 804 New York,” wrote Raymond Mathers, the organizer of the page.