



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s no secret that South Florida is home to some of the best high school football players in the state and this year’s state football championships proves that fact once again.

With the exception of one game (Class 1A), the other eight classifications (2A-8A) have a Miami-Dade or Broward team playing a 2019 football state championship game.

This marks the first time South Florida is sending seven teams to the state title games which tops last year’s record of six.

The eight schools are Champagnat (Class 2A), Chaminade-Madonna (Class 3A), Booker T. Washington Senior (Class 4A), Miami Northwestern Senior (Class 5A), Miami Central (Class 6A), St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 7A), and Christopher Columbus High (Class 8A).

For Champagnat (Class 2A), it’s their fourth straight finals appearance while Chaminade-Madonna (Class 3A) is seeking back-to-back titles.

If Miami Northwestern (Class 5A) wins, it will be their fifth state title and Miami Central (Class 6A) is seeking their sixth state title.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 7A) is heading to the state championships for the seventh time in the last nine years and they are looking for a Florida High School Athletic Association record-tying 11th state title win.

On their roster is linebacker Derek Wingo, one of the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominees.

A second CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee going to the state finals is Columbus High running back Henry Parrish.

This is the fourth time Columbus High (Class 8A) has made it to the state finals and they are seeking their first championship.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy winner will be announced during our live presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS4.