MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say their officers were forced to return fire after a man on a scooter shot at them.
It happened Wednesday night at NW 22nd Avenue and 66th Street.
Investigators said when the officers tried to pull the man over, he began shooting at them as he ran off. They returned fire. None of the officers were hurt.
“There was a weapon recovered on the scene, we do have our crime scene technicians processing all the evidence, we also have FDLE here who is leading the investigation,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
A woman was discovered about ten blocks away shot in a car. Police say she was at the original shooting scene, it’s unclear whose bullet hit her. She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was listed as stable.
One man has been detained by police, it’s unclear if he is the shooting suspect.
