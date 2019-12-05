WATCH LIVECBS4 News At Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lockdown at a South Plantation High School has been lifted Thursday morning.

The lockdown had been placed at the Broward County school after police say they received a call about a possible gun on campus.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units at the school.

Police conducted a thorough search, but no weapon was found.

The school is located in the 1300 block of SW 54th Avenue.

