The school is located in the 1300 block of SW 54th Avenue.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lockdown at a South Plantation High School has been lifted Thursday morning.
The lockdown had been placed at the Broward County school after police say they received a call about a possible gun on campus.
The PPD was on scene at @sphsactivities South Plantation HS. The school was temporarily on a code red – precautionary. There was NOT an active situation. The incident is resolved and the school is safe – back to code green.
— Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) December 5, 2019
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units at the school.
Police conducted a thorough search, but no weapon was found.
