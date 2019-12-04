WATCH LIVEHouse Judiciary Committee's First Impeachment Hearing
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a traffic fatality in SW Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 11:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of Bird Road.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a black pick-up truck with a damaged front end and a body covered with a yellow tarp on the sidewalk.

Police vehicles and at least one Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Truck could also be seen in the area.

The call came into Miami-Dade Fire Rescue regarding two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

Traffic in the area was being diverted.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

