Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a traffic fatality in SW Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it happened at around 11:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of Bird Road.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a black pick-up truck with a damaged front end and a body covered with a yellow tarp on the sidewalk.
Police vehicles and at least one Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Truck could also be seen in the area.
The call came into Miami-Dade Fire Rescue regarding two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.
Traffic in the area was being diverted.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
You must log in to post a comment.