MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another chilly start across South Florida.
Overnight temperatures fell into the 50s for the second day in a row. In fact, morning temperatures were at least 10 degrees below normal. However, we can expect a warmer afternoon on Wednesday. A light west wind will help to raise the temperature to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.
Now, the question is when will it get warmer?
Well, each day and night will gradually become milder. But there is also a very weak and small cold front just off the southeast coast.
The tail-end of the front will slide over the Sunshine State on Wednesday and that will bring a little extra push of cooler air over South Florida tonight. So expect another chilly morning on Thursday with lows dipping into the 50s for a third consecutive day.
Meanwhile, high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to give us sunny days through the rest of the week. This high will slide towards the Atlantic Ocean by Friday and contribute to moderating temperatures for the weekend. So back to 80-degree weather by then.
