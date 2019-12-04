WATCH LIVEHouse Judiciary Committee's First Impeachment Hearing
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Police Impersonator

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is charged with impersonating a police officer.

Police said 27-year-old Cristian Dolon cut off a tow truck in west Miami and showed the tow truck driver a law enforcement badge.

Officers say when they pulled Dolon over, he showed them a badge but wasn’t able to give them proper department identification.

Dolon has no prior offenses. He was appointed a public defender when he appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning.

Dolon has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

