MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Police said 27-year-old Cristian Dolon cut off a tow truck in west Miami and showed the tow truck driver a law enforcement badge.
Officers say when they pulled Dolon over, he showed them a badge but wasn’t able to give them proper department identification.
Dolon has no prior offenses. He was appointed a public defender when he appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning.
Dolon has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
