MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium is fast approaching and preparations are ramping up for fan events.

The week leading up to the Super Bowl On February 2, 2020, is filled with free and paid events for fans.

It has just been announced that Lady Gaga will give a concert Saturday, February 1, at a specially built temporary arena on Watson Island. Tickets are expected to go on sale soon

Jack Murphy who is in charge of creating the Watson island arena that will seat nearly 10,000 people sAys he was struck by the vacant piece of property between Miami Beach and the City of Miami.

“We’ve attempted to create a space so when the artist shows up and they know this was built for them and that’s really important,” said Murphy.

Free events for super bowl fans will go on the whole week at Miami’s Bayfront Park.

You can also head to Miami Beach for the Super Bowl Experience.

For $25, fans can enter Marlins Park, the Monday before the big game, on January 27th, for ‘Super Bowl Opening Night.’

It’s the first chance to see the teams together and watch the players being interviewed.

“Fans will have the ability to go on the field and engage with the players,” said NFL events coordinator Eric Finkelstein.