MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man accused of starting a fire at a Miami Gardens dealership, damaging several luxury vehicles.
Sanjeev Grewal, 36, appeared before a judge Tuesday, facing arson and criminal mischief charges.
According to police, Grewal set fire to the cars early Saturday morning because he was unhappy the dealership would not let him trade in a stolen rental car.
Miami Gardens police issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert for Grewal after speaking with dealership employees.
Miami Beach located Grewal after responding to a disturbance call at the Design Hotel on 6080 Collins Ave.
According to police, officers found several empty bottles stuffed with paper, which resembled Molotov cocktails, in Grewal’s car.
Grewal was first taken to a medical facility before being taken into custody.
Miami Gardens Fire Rescue said five Mercedes-Benz vehicles, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, were destroyed.
Grewal is being held on $200,000 bond.
