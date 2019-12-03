Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police are searching for a missing teenager who may be a danger to herself.
Police say 16-year-old Jashanie Ragin is missing from the 26700 Block of SW 142nd Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a cream jacket and blue jeans.
Ragin, police say, suffers from depression and has made suicidal threats. She left her home Tuesday and has not returned. She may be in need of services.
Anyone with information about Ragin should contact Detective D. Edwards or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
