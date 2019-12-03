Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI has asked for the public’s help in finding an armed robbery suspect.
Jaja Williams, 23, is wanted for his involvement in the robbery of a Family Dollar store on NW 37th Avenue back in July.
The FBI said the Miami Gardens man should be considered armed and dangerous.
The bureau’s Violent Crimes Task Force is working in coordination with Miami Gardens police to take Williams into custody.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
