



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – When Mike Ruckdeschel was ready to buy impact windows for his Davie home he contacted Hi-Tech Aluminum and Windows to do the job. Donald Bateson came recommended.

“It was $19,980, was the total price, the deposit I gave him was $6,660,” he said.

Ruckdeschel paid that deposit in May of 2018. To this day, there are no new windows and Ruckdeschel did not get his deposit back.

“Basically all I got was a bunch of talk about ‘I ordered the windows, they didn’t come in, they were the wrong size, wrong paint,’ that kind of thing,” he said.

Bateson made his first court appearance, charged with grand theft and being an unlicensed contractor.

He was arrested while being arraigned on a similar case from Sunrise.

“Through our investigation we were not able to find any license in Broward County,” said Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone, “and we weren’t able to find any record of him contacting the town of Davie and applying even for the permits to install the windows.”

Ruckdeschel did some homework before paying any money. He checked with the Better Business Bureau and Sunbiz.org to see if he was a registered corporation. Both those checked out.

What he did not do is check for a license with MyFloridaLicense.com. CBS4’s Ted Scouten did and could not find one.

“It’s very frustrating,” Ruckdeschel said. “I thought I did my homework, I thought I was a pretty savvy investor, basically he took the money and never had any intentions of doing the work.”