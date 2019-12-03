



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Bahamian island that lost so much during Hurricane Dorian, including its fire truck, will soon have a new one thanks to a South Florida fire department.

A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck was on the way to the auction house. Instead, it’s set to start another life in the storm-ravaged Bahamas.

“This is such a great time of the year a time of giving. A time to be grateful for what we have,” said Fire Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr.

On this Giving Tuesday, the 14-year-old pumper got decked out with Christmas bows and the Bahamian flag.

The gift is reminder of what Hurricane Dorian did to the northern islands of the island nation.

In Marsh Harbour, the local volunteer fire department facilities and trucks were severely damaged, leaving the citizens without fire protection.

“The fire rescue have been so helpful right after the storm, and now this? So we are really thankful they could have auctioned it off but they chose to give it away. It is a big deal,” said Bahamas Counsel General Linda Mackey.

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission approved the donation after hearing at auction the truck would have only generated about $10,000.

The refurbished truck, packed with firefighting gear, is said to be in tip top shape.