Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A judge has sentenced former mixed martial arts Alexis Vila Perdomo to 15 years in prison for arranging the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Camilo Salazar nearly a decade ago.
Roberto Issac, who committed the actual kidnapping and murder, was sentenced to life in prison.
Prosecutors say the mastermind behind the plan to murder was Manuel Marin, the former owner of Presidente Supermarkets. He reportedly ordered the killing after learning his wife, Jenny Marin, had a long-running affair with Salazar, who was married and his wife had recently given birth.
In June 2011, Salazar’s body was discovered in an isolated West Miami-Dade field. He had been beaten viciously, his throat had been slit, and his genitals torched.
You must log in to post a comment.