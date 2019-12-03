MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Super Bowl 54 less than two months away, there was a critical security meeting Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Representatives from the FBI, Miami-Dade Police Department, the Super Bowl Host Committee, the NFL and other agencies gathered for a “tabletop” exercise to walk through various security scenarios.
Officials say the event was all about coordinating and evaluating response capabilities.
“This tabletop exercise will give us all an opportunity to showcase our response capabilities during the Super Bowl in case we have any trouble, any events, a critical incident,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “It’s just refining what we’ve been preparing for probably the last year.”
Director Perez said the goal is to ensure that the estimated 65,000 football fans who attend the Super Bowl are able to feel safe and enjoy the festivities.
