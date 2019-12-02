MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two armed suspects who carjacked a man in Miami early Monday morning.
Miami police said around 5 a.m., a man was sitting in his silver 2004 Nissan in front of his home at 92 NW 69th Street when he was approached by two armed men who ordered him out of the car. They then drove off.
The man called the police to report the carjacking. The car was spotted in the northern part of the county by Miami-Dade police.
When police tried to block the car at Sunoco gas station near NW 24th Avenue and 119th Street, the driver hit one of the two patrol cars, tearing off the Nissan’s front bumper in the process.
The three people inside the car then got out and ran off on foot. One was quickly taken into custody, the two others managed to get away.
