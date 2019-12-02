MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 5,000 flights were delayed Monday and hundreds more were canceled altogether. By night, planes full of weary travelers from the chilly north landed in not-so-warm South Florida.

Miami International Airport was chock-full of delays due to the winter storms blasting the Northeast.

“I am just trying to check the weather. If there is snow, I ain’t going,” said traveler Louise Jones.

Flights into the New York, Newark, Philadelphia and Boston were delayed. While not many cancellations at MIA, Miami departures were delayed as much as three hours.

“I just got an email saying they routed me through Dallas,” said traveler Rebecca Duarte. “I want to find out why. It is raining really hard.”

Chicago wasn’t so bad if you got out early and dodged the cold.

“I went early enough in the morning just got right through the line,” said a man named Gerald.

The major snow storm blanketing the Northeast is expected to impact air travel for the next 24 to 36 hours.

“I have not heard anything yet,” said Haley Todd. “But is an hour from now, who knows I guess.”

Much the same story at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A total of 49 flight delays and 10 cancellations.

“Now, it is three hours delayed. Now, we are flying at 11:30. Hopefully… hoping that’s the case,” said Patrick Hansen.