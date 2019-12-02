  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light is making the holidays brighter for one Vietnam veteran and his family.

On Monday, FPL “elves” surprised Robert Delgado, decking out his home in thousands of LED lights and other energy-efficient decor.

“Good job. Beautiful. Thank you, very much,” he said. “There are no words. You know it’s very emotional.”

The retired mechanical engineer, who served with the military police in the Army, suffers from health issues that prevents him from decorating his own home.

His wife partnered with FPL to surprise her husband and bring some holiday cheer, which they shared with their grandchildren on video-chat.

