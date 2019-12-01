Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving Aldo Marquez’s killing.
The 42-year-old was killed on November 27 at around 10:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hibiscus Point Apartment Complex located in the area of NW 79 Street and NW 12 Avenue.
That is all the information police have released at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stopper at (305) 471-8477.
There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.
