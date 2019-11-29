SW MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for the driver of a Ford F-250 pick up truck who slammed into a house and then took off on foot.

Investigators say the truck was traveling on busy SW 107th Avenue just south of Bird Road when the driver lost control, hit a utility pole, struck a fence and crashed into a home near around 3 a.m. The crash caused some structural damage to the residence. A wall is cracked and the front window was shattered.

Armando Lopez said he, his wife, and three children were asleep in the home when it happened.

“We were asleep, that’s a drunk driver, that’s it, that’s all we know about. The guy got out of the car and ran that way or that way, I don’t know,” said Lopez.

Lopez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It knocked down a fence and then he came spiraling over here and into my house. That’s my little boy’s room. Had the car gone in there he could have killed him. I was here with my wife and children who are 9 to 21 years old. We were al sleeping. It was after Thanksgiving and it turned into a horrible night. A horrible night.”

Lopez said he didn’t hear anything, but his wife did and woke him up. When he went outside to see what had happened he found a truck that had crashed into his house at 4150 s.w. 107th Ave.

Lopez said his son was sleeping in the room that the truck hit and things could have been worse. He wants whoever did this caught.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible, this guy has to be off the streets,” said Lopez. “That guy could have killed somebody. The way in which He veered off the road and then took off running, I am convinced he had been drinking and all I can say is if you are drinking, don’t drive. You can kill innocent people.”

“My wife got a good look at him,” he said. “He was short and a white man, about 5’5” tall and he was a little guy wearing a white shirt and he had black hair. And I can tell you that what he did was a cowardly act. It was a cowardly act and he was a coward.”

“I realize we are talking about material things here,” he said. “But this could have been aa lot worse. It could have been a lot worse. Please if you know anything at all, call Crime Stoppers. We need to get him off the street.”

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Miami-Dade Police tell CBS4 that this was a hit-and-run accident. But they have no description to release of the suspect. They are looking for surveillance tape.