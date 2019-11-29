Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are recovering in the hospital on Friday evening after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Chopper 4 was over the scene along the 8700 block of Northwest 35th Avenue just before 1 p.m.
You can see a grey Volkswagen sedan riddled with bullets, with its windows shot out in the middle of the road.
Officers say the driver and the passenger were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
