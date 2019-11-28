MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thanksgiving is about being thankful and South Florida is thankful for our beautiful weather.
It was a cool, comfortable start with mostly mid to upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Milder morning across the Keys with low 70s. Some patchy dense fog reduced visibility in spots.
Thursday afternoon, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Average high this time of year: 81 degrees.
Thursday evening will be pleasant with upper 70s. A weak front will move in and Thursday night, it will cool down to the low 60s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast.
Highs will climb to around 80 degrees on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The breeze will build out of the Northeast. Friday night lows fall to the upper 60s.
Saturday will be pleasant with highs slightly below normal in the upper 70s.
A little warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
On Monday, there is the potential for spotty showers ahead of a stronger cold front.
Monday night lows will dip down to the low to mid 50s and on Tuesday highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees.
Tuesday night will likely be colder with mostly low 50s. Wednesday highs in the low 70s.
