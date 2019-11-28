



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Rescue Mission is continuing their Thanksgiving tradition by feeding the homeless.

Thanksgiving is a time to be surrounded by family and friends but that’s not always possible for some people. That’s where the Miami Rescue Mission comes in. It makes sure that everyone has somewhere to go to give thanks and enjoy a good meal.

Hundreds of volunteers at the Miami Rescue Mission and its Broward Outreach Centers in Hollywood and Pompano Beach are feeding thousands of people this Thanksgiving.

They have prepared 285 turkeys, 500 pounds of potatoes, 500 pounds of green beans, 500 pounds of stuffing, 225 pounds of cranberry sauce, 300 pies, 45 gallons of gravy, 3,000 dinner rolls, and 6,000 bottles of water and soda.

Head chef Calvin McFadden aka Big Mac is back again this year, even though he keeps retiring.

“I’m just glad to come back here and give back to a program that was real good to me,” said McFadden. “It’s going to be a great meal.”

The Miami Rescue Mission is important to McFadden because he was once on the other side of the line, receiving food. Nearly 20 years ago, the organization helped him get back on his feet and he’s been paying it forward ever since.

There are about 2,500 people being served at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet with about 400 volunteers pitching in as well.

The organization also provides clothes and hygiene products to families in need as well as services such as haircuts, medical education and checkups.

Rev. Ron Brummitt, President of Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers, said of the festivities, “I am so excited that we are able to provide a great meal for the homeless and needy families of South Florida on our campuses. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have in this world and realize how you can make the world for someone else a little bit better.”

Click here for more information about the Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission.