MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a cool, comfortable start on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs climbing to the low 80s.
Wednesday night lows will fall to the upper 60s.
It will be a little warmer for Thanksgiving day with highs close to the mid 80s. A mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon with mainly dry conditions.
A weak cold front will move in and Thursday night into Friday morning we’ll be slightly cooler with low 60s. Highs will be below normal around 80 degrees.
This weekend we’ll enjoy seasonable highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next stronger cold front. Sunday night lows will dip down to the upper 60s.
Monday highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. Monday night lows will fall to the low 50s. By Tuesday highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees.
