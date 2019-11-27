



SUNNY ISLES BEACH (CBSMiami) – Another spectacular South Florida home is on the market and the luxurious sky-high penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach can be yours for $38 million.

In a new edition of Living Large, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo is checking out the 47th floor of The Mansions of Acqualina on Sunny Isles Beach, a fully furnished penthouse designed by Isabel Tragash of STA Architectural Group.

“The whole penthouse is about 10 thousand square feet, we have 4 beautiful bedrooms. Each bathroom is very unique, we went out and sourced beautiful stones, throughout Europe and Asia,” Tragash explained.

With ceiling heights that run from 16 to 30 feet, the light fixtures throughout are one of a kind.

“The light fixture is custom designed by my studio we work with over 150 hand blown globes. Not one is the same,” explained Tragash.

The furnishings are mostly Luxury Living, Fendi Casa and Bentley, with a specific concept in mind.

“We drew from Parisian grand interiors and then we combined it with relaxed elegant Miami,” she said.

The views of Miami are stunning and run from east to west, ocean to city.

The kitchen is open and elegant with Italian Verdiglio stone countertops and back splashes. There’s also an ultra-high end La Cornue gas range.

The family and play room has a custom designed wave couch by Fendi Casa that sits next to a pool and card table.

The outdoor terrace is perfect for entertaining.

The ceiling is clad in marble and teak, while a beautiful “green” wall sits over the functional summer kitchen.

But nothing is more dramatic than the glass bottom pool with tiles brought from Wales, and a view that will take your breath away.

“It’s actually cantilevered from the building. It hangs out to Collins Avenue 47 floors up,” Tragash said.

“Its mind blowing because it looks like you’re going to swim right over to the side of the building,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The master suite is large and inviting and has a side sitting area with spectacular views.

“Her” master bath has white onyx walls, a custom marble wrapped tub and a shower that will make you think your showering outside.

Click here for more info on the Penthouse at The Mansions at Acqualina.