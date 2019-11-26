FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will hold what he’s calling a “Homecoming Rally” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Donald Trump recently made Florida his home state and registered to vote here.

On Monday, dozens of supporters began lining up for the Tuesday night event. Self-proclaimed President Trump superfan, Gene Huber, was the first camper.

“To have a rally this close is unbelievable,” he said.

Huber lives in Boynton Beach and said he got to hug the president earlier this year in Melbourne.

“This is my 19th rally by the way,” he added.

“It’s our first rally and we’ve watched all of them since he’s been president, unfortunately, we were not Trump-ers before the election. We did vote for him in the election. Since then he’s made sure he’s kept all of his promises. The ones that haven’t been quite yet kept are only being fought right now. We are 100 percent behind him,” said Michelle Pearson.

Ahead of the event, there are plenty of security preps already in place.

Panther Parker is closed in both directions until 10 p.m. For security reasons, semi-trucks, box trucks, and panel vans won’t be allowed on the Sawgrass Expressway from Oakland Park to Sunrise boulevards from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said there may be lane closures.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Before the 7 p.m. rally, ‘Campaign’s 45 Fest’ will take place beginning at 10 a.m., featuring special guest appearances from members of Team Trump, live music from The Cody Wayne Band, food trucks and a big screen, event organizers said.

Team Trump will also be holding a voter registration drive ahead of the rally.

A protest will be held nearby.

Broward has nearly 600-thousand registered voters who are Democrats, the number of registered Republicans is less than half of that. THAT NUMBER.

“They have to win here and we are doing everything we can to make sure they don’t,” said Cynthia Busch, Broward Democratic Party Chair.

Broward Democrats have been hitting the streets and have seen an increase in volunteers who want to see a new Commander-in-Chief.

“We came so close on so many races. I think we felt like we let it slip by. So, I think a lot of people are coming to volunteer because they don’t want to take this next election for granted,” said Busch.