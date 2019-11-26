MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people have been arrested in a drive-by shooting near Miami which left two dead and two injured.
Miami-Dade police said around 7 p.m. Monday their ShotSpotter technology in Brownsville alerted them to shots fired in the area of NW 44th Street and 29th Avenue.
Nearby officers heard the shots and raced to the area. One of the responding units saw a black sedan driving at a high rate of speed westbound on NW 44 Street at a high rate of speed. The car’s driver then headed north on NW 32 Avenue and crashed into a police patrol car that was responding to the shots fired call.
Four people bailed out of the car and two were taken into custody. The other two are still being sought.
Two police officers in the cruiser suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said it “was like a scene out of a movie.”
At the shooting scene, police found two dead men. Police said another person at the scene was taken to the hospital while another was grazed by a bullet.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.