MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man faces several charges after being accused of punching an elderly man who told him to stop masturbating outside of a South Florida supermarket.

Police said it happened Saturday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. at the Fresco y Mas, located in the 12200 block of SW 8th Street.

Officers arrived at the location responding to a battery call.

Upon arrival, officers placed the defendant, identified as Kerry Dewayne Vandergriff, 39, in handcuffs.

The victim told officers he observed Vandergriff in the parking lot, intoxicated, with pants down, and masturbating in front of the supermarket.

The victim says he approached Vandergriff to tell him to stop and that is when Vandergriff became upset and began to repeatedly punch him, causing a laceration on the side of his face, according to the arrest report.

He told officers that Vandergriff continued to punch him even when he fell to the ground.

Police said Vandergriff was arrested when he refused to provide the officers with name and date of birth.

The arresting officer says he smelled a strong odor of alcohol from Vandergriff’s breath. He also said Vandergriff had bloodshot eyes, was unable to walk straight and had slurred speech.

Police said Vandergriff was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital where upon arrival, he continued to masturbate in the hallway, in front of officers and medical staff.

Vandergriff was eventually transported to Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

He faces several charges including, battery on a person 65 or older, indecent exposure and disorderly intoxication.