MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You can find lots of things for sale on Craiglist – including a newborn baby.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation to see if an ad placed last week to sell the baby for $500 was the real deal or a hoax.
The ad said the baby is two weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night. It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.
The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids.”
The poster also claimed to live in a “quiet influential neighborhood,” and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.
FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.
