



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another case of Dengue fever has been confirmed in Miami-Dade.

This is the 12th confirmed case in the county that was locally transmitted this year. However, officials say this new case appears to be unrelated to any of the previous cases.

Just last week, the states’s health department placed Miami-Dade County under a mosquito-borne illness alert after the 11th case was confirmed.

Dengue is spread, mostly by the aedes aegypti mosquito. It’s the kind that loves to hang out along-side humans.

“It bites during the day, whereas most mosquitos coming out at night. It only breeds around humans. It doesn’t breed in the bush or in trees or in the Everglades, it only breeds around human habitation. And it only bites humans,” according to Dr. William Petrie with Miami-Dade Mosquito Control.

Miami-Dade Mosquito Control said there are things you can do around your home to lessen the instances of mosquitos breeding.

Remove standing water, turn over anything holding water or that can hold water. Buckets and drums are the most common things, plant pots, plant saucers.

Many people who have dengue may not realize it. Symptoms are normally mild, maybe feeling like a cold. It’s spread by a mosquito first biting an infected person — then passing it on.

Dengue fever can present itself as a flu-like illness with muscle aches, pain, fever, headache, eye pain, and sometimes a rash. The symptoms appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for up to a week.

There are no vaccines to prevent infection. The CDC says that early recognition and treatment can “substantially lower the risk of medical complications and death.”