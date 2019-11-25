



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – For Daniela Tabares health wasn’t just a lifestyle, it was her passion.

A recent video posted on social media by a former gym mate shows happier times with friends of “Training for Warriors,” a group from her gym in Coral Springs.

“Showing them that they can make a change for themselves and be better, that’s all she wanted to do. It was a huge part of her life and everybody here loved Daniela,” said Tabares’ trainer Rick Davies.

Tabares’ body, half slumped out of her car in a driveway no more than six minutes from her home, was discovered early Saturday morning by Coral Springs police.

The 21-year-old had been shot to death.

Police arrested Yvonne Serrano, 51, another gym member and the person who reported finding a quote ‘strange woman dead in her driveway.’

Serrano changed her story multiple times throughout the day, according to the police. But after hours of pressing questions, investigators unraveled the truth.

The two women, along with a small group from their gym, had gone to a movie and dinner.

After drinks, Tabares offered to take Serrano home. Surveillance Video shows Tabares pulling up at 2 am.

No one knows what happened inside that car, but police are determined to find out.

Serrano, who was taken to the Broward County jail, is charged with tampering with evidence and second-degree murder.

Tabares trainer created this GoFundMe page to help her family.

Training for Warriors gym will provide a grief counselor from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for those who knew and loved Daniela.