MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Needy families received free turkeys Monday morning, courtesy of South Florida resident and former Super Bowl champion Darrelle Revis.

Lines wrapped around the building at Gwen Cherry Park in Northwest Miami, as people waited to receive the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinners.

“Very thankful for it. I appreciate it. God is good,” said Joann McCoy after receiving her turkey.

The truck pulled up and it was all hands on deck to bring out 1,000 turkeys.

This is all thanks to the partnership between The Darrelle Revis Foundation, COX Media and Miami-Dade Corrections.

“We all get blessed with a turkey. We will be able to go home and feed our kids this weekend and our families,” said Tamika Davis, who received a turkey.

Revis, a retired New York Jet, and Super Bowl Champ, is also a South Florida native. Now, he says his mission is tackling hunger.

“I tell you it’s a lot of joy today. A lot of people are here to do volunteer work and do service work. It’s amazing. A lot of smiles on people’s faces,” said Darrelle Revis.

Volunteers, officers were all on hand hoping to make someone’s Thanksgiving special.

“If we can reach our communities and reach our kids, hopefully, they won’t have to come to us in the first place. So it’s about having that holistic approach,” said Dan Junior, Dir. Miami-Dade Corrections.

Something to be grateful for this holiday season.

This is the second year of the giveaway.