The holiday season is upon us, with Thanksgiving just days away. This is the time of year for getting together and enjoying good food with family and friends.
But for thousands of families who can’t afford to put food on the table, it’s a very difficult time.
Feeding South Florida is the leading domestic hunger relief organization in South Florida, donating each year more than 50 million pounds of food – that’s 42 million meals.
Its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing access to nutritious food, hunger and poverty advocacy, and education.
We focus on how you can help.
GUEST: Paco Velez, President & CEO of Feeding South Florida
