MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will be play host to several large events in the coming days.

It’s one of the only places in the country where that can happen for the next few months.

This weekend, Riptide Music Festival is Saturday and Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Broward County calls it the 2019 Signature Event.

Organizers kicked off the event with a VIP event and fireworks Friday night.

The event celebrates fashion, art, culinary, and of course music. Unlike last year, the event is only two days.

“We just wanted to consolidate the format of the music and really kind of go alternative pop and classic alternative because that’s what the fans said.,” Festival Executive Producer Von Freeman said.

The headliners include “The Killers”, English group “The 1975”, and “Jimmy Eat World”.

50,000 people are expected over the two days. K-9 officers were already there Friday for security and safety sweeps. Fans who have bags will be checked and the website says there will be pat-downs at the front gate.

“There’s not a better place to be in America than Fort Lauderdale Beach,” Freeman said.

A few weeks from now, what’s called “Gronk Beach” is making its way to Miami Beach the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

It’s hosted by 3-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. He recently made the announcement about the music festival.

In March, Ultra Music Festival is making a comeback to Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park. It was initially booted from the park. The festival dealt with issues on Virginia Key, especially during night one with hundreds walking because of problems with the shuttle service.

In July, city leaders explained why the popular festival returned to its old stomping ground.

“I think they have to look at the economic benefit of the festival. It has more than a $100 million economic benefit,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.